Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, SEA to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, receives a traditional clap out ceremony on his final day at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Nov., 8, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)
This work, Top Guard enlisted leader clap out [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.