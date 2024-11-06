Makin Island Light Off Assesment

Master Chief Machinist’s Mate Jose Camacho assigned to Engineering Assessments Pacific inspects equipment in main machinery room two aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), during a Light off Assessment, Nov. 4, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dominic Delahunt)
|11.04.2024
|11.06.2024 17:19
|8741231
|241104-N-MD088-1006
|6720x4480
|954.5 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|0
