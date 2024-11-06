Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Light Off Assesment [Image 2 of 3]

    Makin Island Light Off Assesment

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Seaman Dominic Delahunt 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Chief Machinist’s Mate Michelangelo Beltran assigned to Engineering Assessments Pacific, left, and Chief Machinist’s Mate Steven Rodriguez assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), inspects equipment in main machinery room one aboard LHD 8, during a Light off Assessment, Nov. 4, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dominic Delahunt)

    This work, Makin Island Light Off Assesment [Image 3 of 3], by SN Dominic Delahunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

