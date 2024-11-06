Makin Island Light Off Assesment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors inspect log sheets from main machinery rooms aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), during a Light off Assessment, Nov. 4, 2024. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dominic Delahunt)