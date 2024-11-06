AFRL engineer receives 2024 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers Career Achievement Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) – Augustine Vu, Agreements Division lead for the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, Strategic Partnering Directorate, is the recipient of the 2024 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers, or SASE, Career Achievement award.



The SASE Achievement awards are recognitions that organizations utilize to highlight top talent within each organization. SASE is dedicated to the advancement of Asian heritage scientists and engineers in education and employment to achieve their full career potential. Vu began his civil service career in 2003 working to connect industry, academia and private sector companies with the AFRL.



Vu was born in Vietnam and his family left the day the country fell to Communism. They were sponsored into the U.S. as refugees and began anew in Southgate, KY. Vu credits his family’s hard work and perseverance as the driver for attaining his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering and Master of Business Administration degrees. Vu’s career serves as a blueprint for partnership professionals. He has served across the spectrum of partnership activities and ultimately managed the entire Partnership Division including both domestic and international.



Vu was awarded the Strategic Partnering Directorate’s Vice-Commander’s Cup Senior Individual Award in 2023 for significantly enhancing the credibility of AFRL within the DOD. (U.S. Air Force Photo / Justin Hayward)