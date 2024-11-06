Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRL engineer receives 2024 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers Career Achievement Award

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFRL engineer receives 2024 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers Career Achievement Award

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Justin T Hayward 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) – Augustine Vu, Agreements Division lead for the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, Strategic Partnering Directorate, is the recipient of the 2024 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers, or SASE, Career Achievement award.

    The SASE Achievement awards are recognitions that organizations utilize to highlight top talent within each organization. SASE is dedicated to the advancement of Asian heritage scientists and engineers in education and employment to achieve their full career potential. Vu began his civil service career in 2003 working to connect industry, academia and private sector companies with the AFRL.

    Vu was born in Vietnam and his family left the day the country fell to Communism. They were sponsored into the U.S. as refugees and began anew in Southgate, KY. Vu credits his family’s hard work and perseverance as the driver for attaining his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering and Master of Business Administration degrees. Vu’s career serves as a blueprint for partnership professionals. He has served across the spectrum of partnership activities and ultimately managed the entire Partnership Division including both domestic and international.

    Vu was awarded the Strategic Partnering Directorate’s Vice-Commander’s Cup Senior Individual Award in 2023 for significantly enhancing the credibility of AFRL within the DOD. (U.S. Air Force Photo / Justin Hayward)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 16:27
    Photo ID: 8741136
    VIRIN: 241106-O-CK912-9535
    Resolution: 795x522
    Size: 211.98 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL engineer receives 2024 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers Career Achievement Award, by Justin T Hayward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Strategic Planning
    SASE
    AFResearchLab
    Augustine Vu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download