SEACNGB Tony L. Whitehead Receives Clap-Out at Pentagon

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau Tony L. Whitehead shakes hands with Chief of the National Guard Bureau U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus during a traditional clap-out ceremony on his final day at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Nov. 6, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)