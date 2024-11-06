Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEACNGB Tony L. Whitehead Receives Clap-Out at Pentagon [Image 4 of 8]

    SEACNGB Tony L. Whitehead Receives Clap-Out at Pentagon

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau Tony L. Whitehead receives a traditional clap-out ceremony on his final day at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Nov. 6, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    NGB
    Pentagon
    National Guard
    Whitehead
    Seanior Enlisted Advisor

