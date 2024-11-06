Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau Tony L. Whitehead receives a traditional clap-out ceremony on his final day at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Nov. 6, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 16:30
|Photo ID:
|8741126
|VIRIN:
|241106-D-PM193-1085
|Resolution:
|7258x4839
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SEACNGB Tony L. Whitehead Receives Clap-Out at Pentagon [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.