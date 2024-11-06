A Syrian Democratic Forces member and U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force – Levant, hand out toys and hygiene items during a local security patrol Oct. 31, 2024, in northeast Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Emma Scearce)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 14:49
|Photo ID:
|8740852
|VIRIN:
|241031-A-JP927-1991
|Resolution:
|3448x2303
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Emma Scearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.