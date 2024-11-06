Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol [Image 16 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol

    SYRIA

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emma Scearce 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    A Syrian Democratic Forces member and U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force – Levant, hand out toys and hygiene items during a local security patrol Oct. 31, 2024, in northeast Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. Emma Scearce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 14:49
    Photo ID: 8740852
    VIRIN: 241031-A-JP927-1991
    Resolution: 3448x2303
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Emma Scearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol
    U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol
    U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol
    U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol
    U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol
    U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol
    U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol
    U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol
    U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol
    U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol
    U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol
    U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol
    U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol
    U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol
    U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol
    U.S. Soldiers and SDF conduct joint patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    middle east
    Syria
    Army
    SDF
    CSOJTF-L

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download