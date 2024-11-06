Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Enlisted Symposium Logo created as a supporting graphic for the Enlisted Symposium 2024 Event for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, February 7, 2024. This graphic was created as a TASK in support of the Enlisted Symposium Event. (U.S. Air Force Reserve graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)