USS Tripoli Participates in Meet the Fleet on 32nd Street

U.S. Marine Corps. Master Sgt. Juan Villegas, from El Paso, Texas, center right, leads a tour aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during Meet the Fleet at 32nd street, Nov. 2, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)