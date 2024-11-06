Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Participates in Meet the Fleet on 32nd Street [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Tripoli Participates in Meet the Fleet on 32nd Street

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Seaman James Peer 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241102-N-VR794-1159

    U.S. Marine Corps. Master Sgt. Juan Villegas, from El Paso, Texas, center right, leads a tour aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during Meet the Fleet at 32nd street, Nov. 2, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 13:08
    Photo ID: 8740567
    VIRIN: 241102-N-VR794-1159
    Resolution: 4705x3137
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Participates in Meet the Fleet on 32nd Street [Image 7 of 7], by SN James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Participates in Meet the Fleet on 32nd Street
    USS Tripoli Participates in Meet the Fleet on 32nd Street
    USS Tripoli Participates in Meet the Fleet on 32nd Street
    USS Tripoli Participates in Meet the Fleet on 32nd Street
    USS Tripoli Participates in Meet the Fleet on 32nd Street
    USS Tripoli Participates in Meet the Fleet on 32nd Street
    USS Tripoli Participates in Meet the Fleet on 32nd Street

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHA
    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    USS Tripoli
    FWSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download