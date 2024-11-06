The 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue team guide in an AIM-120 missile onto their aircraft during the unit’s quarterly weapons load competition Nov. 1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The quick paced competition pitted the F-16 Fighting Falcon Blue team against the F-15 Eagle Red team in a test of knowledge, proficiency, speed and skill. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 12:56
|Photo ID:
|8740545
|VIRIN:
|241101-F-OC707-4006
|Resolution:
|3000x2168
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons Load Q3 Blue [Image 8 of 8], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.