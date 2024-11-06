Weapons Load Q3 Blue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue team guide in an AIM-120 missile onto their aircraft during the unit’s quarterly weapons load competition Nov. 1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The quick paced competition pitted the F-16 Fighting Falcon Blue team against the F-15 Eagle Red team in a test of knowledge, proficiency, speed and skill. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)