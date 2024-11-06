Weapons Load Q3 Blue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Tyler Mills and Senior Airman Ken Montufar, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue, secure fins onto an AIM-120 missile during the unit’s quarterly weapons load competition Nov. 1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The quick paced competition pitted the F-16 Fighting Falcon Blue team against the F-15 Eagle Red team in a test of knowledge, proficiency, speed and skill. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)