    Weapons Load Q3 Blue [Image 1 of 8]

    Weapons Load Q3 Blue

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.              

    96th Test Wing

    Senior Airman Ken Montufar, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue, secures fins onto an AIM-120 missile during the unit’s quarterly weapons load competition Nov. 1 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The quick paced competition pitted the F-16 Fighting Falcon Blue team against the F-15 Eagle Red team in a test of knowledge, proficiency, speed and skill. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 12:56
    Photo ID: 8740524
    VIRIN: 241101-F-OC707-4008
    Resolution: 3000x2082
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Weapons Load Q3 Blue [Image 8 of 8], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    missile
    bomb
    eglin
    maintenance
    weapons

