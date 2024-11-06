A photo of a 31st Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon taking off is photoshopped to an image of the mountains behind Aviano Air Base, Italy. (Photo Illustration by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 08:44
|Photo ID:
|8739908
|VIRIN:
|241106-F-PB738-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.32 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 Fighter Wing F-16, by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.