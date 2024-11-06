Emory S. Land Pulls into Republic of Palau

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MALAKAL, Republic of Palau (Oct. 24, 2024) – Military Sealift Command civil service mariners assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) secure the anchor chain as part of a scheduled port visit to the Republic of Palau, Oct. 24. The Republic of Palau is Emory S. Land’s ninth port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro)