Emory S. Land Pulls into Republic of Palau

MALAKAL, Republic of Palau (Oct. 24, 2024) – The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) anchors in the Republic of Palau for a scheduled port visit, Oct. 24. The Republic of Palau is Emory S. Land’s ninth port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro)
