    Emory S. Land Pulls into Republic of Palau [Image 1 of 3]

    Emory S. Land Pulls into Republic of Palau

    MALAKAL, PALAU

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    MALAKAL, Republic of Palau (Oct. 24, 2024) – The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) anchors in the Republic of Palau for a scheduled port visit, Oct. 24. The Republic of Palau is Emory S. Land’s ninth port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 06:09
    Photo ID: 8739860
    VIRIN: 241024-N-OJ012-1020
    Resolution: 4189x2356
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: MALAKAL, PW
    This work, Emory S. Land Pulls into Republic of Palau [Image 3 of 3], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Emory S. Land
    AS39
    Team Tender

