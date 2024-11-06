APRA HARBOR, Guam (Oct. 21, 2024) – The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) departs from its homeport in Apra Harbor, Guam, Oct. 21. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)
|10.21.2024
|11.06.2024 06:05
|8739859
|241021-N-EQ708-1029
|6702x4468
|1.55 MB
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|2
|0
This work, Emory S. Land Departs Guam [Image 3 of 3], by SA Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.