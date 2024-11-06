Emory S. Land Departs Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Oct. 21, 2024) – Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Keilon Davis, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), stands watch as the ship departs from its homeport in Apra Harbor, Guam, Oct. 21. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)