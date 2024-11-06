Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land Departs Guam [Image 2 of 3]

    Emory S. Land Departs Guam

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Oct. 21, 2024) – Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Keilon Davis, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), stands watch as the ship departs from its homeport in Apra Harbor, Guam, Oct. 21. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 06:05
    Photo ID: 8739858
    VIRIN: 241021-N-EQ708-1021
    Resolution: 5488x3430
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Emory S. Land Departs Guam [Image 3 of 3], by SA Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Emory S. Land
    AS39
    Team Tender

