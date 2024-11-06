Emory S. Land Departs Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Oct. 21, 2024) – The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) departs from its homeport in Apra Harbor, Guam, Oct. 21. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)