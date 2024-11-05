Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kosovo Forces Conduct Helicopter Landing Site Clearing [Image 6 of 8]

    Kosovo Forces Conduct Helicopter Landing Site Clearing

    KOSOVO

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with Task Force EOD and Task Force Aviation of Regional Command East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission, also known as KFOR, teamed up to conduct Helicopter Landing Site clearance at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Nov. 5, 2024. HLS operations ensure that KFOR aviation assets can complete missions safely and effectively.

    KFOR continues to implement its mandate - based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999 - to contribute to a safe and secure environment for all people and communities living in Kosovo and freedom of movement, at all times and impartially. KFOR is the third security responder, after the Kosovo Police and the EU Rule of Law (EULEX) mission, respectively, with whom we work in close coordination. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 04:26
