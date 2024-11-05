Kosovo Forces Conduct Helicopter Landing Site Clearing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with Task Force EOD and Task Force Aviation of Regional Command East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission, also known as KFOR, teamed up to conduct Helicopter Landing Site clearance at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Nov. 5, 2024. HLS operations ensure that KFOR aviation assets can complete missions safely and effectively.



KFOR continues to implement its mandate - based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999 - to contribute to a safe and secure environment for all people and communities living in Kosovo and freedom of movement, at all times and impartially. KFOR is the third security responder, after the Kosovo Police and the EU Rule of Law (EULEX) mission, respectively, with whom we work in close coordination. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)