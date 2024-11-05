USS Dewey (DDG 105) Departs Lumut, Malaysia

ANDAMAN SEA (Nov. 5, 2024) – Ensign Adian Cruz, from Avondale, Arizona, stands helm safety watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as the ship departs Lumut, Malaysia, Nov. 5, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 01:24
|Photo ID:
|8739670
|VIRIN:
|241105-N-UA460-1301
|Resolution:
|5447x4019
|Size:
|767.79 KB
|Location:
|ANDAMAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
