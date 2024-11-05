Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Departs Lumut, Malaysia [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Departs Lumut, Malaysia

    ANDAMAN SEA

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    ANDAMAN SEA (Nov. 5, 2024) – Ensign Adian Cruz, from Avondale, Arizona, stands helm safety watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as the ship departs Lumut, Malaysia, Nov. 5, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    VIRIN: 241105-N-UA460-1301
