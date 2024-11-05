15th MEU Recon Fast-Ropes, Live-Fires Aboard USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires at targets from behind a barricade while Marine fast-ropes from an MV-22B Osprey during a live-fire exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 4, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)