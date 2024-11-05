Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Recon Fast-Ropes, Live-Fires Aboard USS Boxer [Image 6 of 10]

    15th MEU Recon Fast-Ropes, Live-Fires Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire at targets from behind barricades while a Marine fast-ropes from an MV-22B Osprey during a live-fire exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 4, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 23:51
    Photo ID: 8739643
    VIRIN: 241104-M-YF186-1295
    Resolution: 6452x4839
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Recon Fast-Ropes, Live-Fires Aboard USS Boxer [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recon
    Reconnaissance
    Live-fire
    Fast Rope
    CMP
    Deck Shoot

