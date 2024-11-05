Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMMARFORPAC Meets with JGSDF Commander DV

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Japan Ground Self Defense Force Gen. Yasunori Morishita, left, commander, JGSDF, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, exchange gifts during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2024. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    U.S. and Japanese Military Leaders Forge Stronger Ties in Pacific Meeting

    USMC
    JGSDF
    KLE
    MARFORPAC
    Partners and Allies
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

