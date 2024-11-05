COMMARFORPAC Meets with JGSDF Commander DV

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Ground Self Defense Force Gen. Yasunori Morishita, left, commander, JGSDF, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, exchange gifts during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2024. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)