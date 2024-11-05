COMMARFORPAC Meets with JGSDF Commander DV

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, conducts a key leader engagement with Japan Ground Self Defense Force Gen. Yasunori Morishita, commander, JGSDF, on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2024. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)