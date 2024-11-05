Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Alexander Bussman 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 1, 2024) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Elizabeth Painter, from Billings, Montana, prepare to work aloft aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 1, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Bussman)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 22:21
    Photo ID: 8739576
    VIRIN: 241102-N-RW505-1335
    Resolution: 2983x4474
    Size: 866.24 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Working aloft [Image 5 of 5], by SA Alexander Bussman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 71

