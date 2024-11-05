Working aloft

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 1, 2024) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Elizabeth Painter, from Billings, Montana, prepare to work aloft aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 1, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Bussman)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 22:21
|Photo ID:
|8739576
|VIRIN:
|241102-N-RW505-1335
|Resolution:
|2983x4474
|Size:
|866.24 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
