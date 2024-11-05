Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Deck [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Flight Deck

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Alexander Bussman 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 1, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Andy Lopezchavez, from Phoenix, cleans the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 1, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Bussman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 22:21
    Photo ID: 8739575
    VIRIN: 241102-N-RW505-1196
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 796.04 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Deck [Image 5 of 5], by SA Alexander Bussman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance Availability
    chief pinning ceremony
    Flight Deck
    Flight Deck
    Working aloft

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download