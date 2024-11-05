Maj. Gen. Jung, Hyeong Gyun, left, superintendent, Korea Military Academy, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel L. Shipley, center, deputy commander, U. S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Maj. Gen. Jung, Kwang Woong, director, J35, Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2024. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 21:40
|Photo ID:
|8739553
|VIRIN:
|241105-M-RA226-1001
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|CAMP H.M SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DCOMMARFORPAC Meets with ROK DVs, by LCpl Roger Annoh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.