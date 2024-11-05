Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCOMMARFORPAC Meets with ROK DVs

    CAMP H.M SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Roger Annoh 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Maj. Gen. Jung, Hyeong Gyun, left, superintendent, Korea Military Academy, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel L. Shipley, center, deputy commander, U. S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Maj. Gen. Jung, Kwang Woong, director, J35, Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2024. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)

