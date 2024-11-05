DCOMMARFORPAC Meets with ROK DVs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Jung, Hyeong Gyun, left, superintendent, Korea Military Academy, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel L. Shipley, center, deputy commander, U. S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Maj. Gen. Jung, Kwang Woong, director, J35, Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2024. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)