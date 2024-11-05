NMCB 4 Medical Hosts TCCC Training During FTX

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Tabbata Robles, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, demonstrates tactical combat casualty care to the rear area security and quick reaction force during a field training exercise at Ft. Hunter Liggett on October 31, 2024. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 19:32
|Photo ID:
|8739416
|VIRIN:
|241031-N-BR551-1137
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|FT. HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
