QUART 25.1: Day 2

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Michael Aguilar assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), guides a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, on to the flight deck during day 2 of the Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training off the coast of Southern California, Oct. 22, 2024. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)