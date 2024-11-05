Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART 25.1: Day 2 [Image 4 of 5]

    QUART 25.1: Day 2

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to land on the flight deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during day 2 of the Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training off the coast of Southern California, Oct. 22, 2024. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 18:16
    Photo ID: 8739305
    VIRIN: 241022-M-JE726-1202
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, QUART 25.1: Day 2 [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF
    Navy
    USS Somerset
    Blue-GreenTeam
    EveryDomain
    QUART 25.1

