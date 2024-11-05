QUART 25.1: Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to land on the flight deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD-25) during day 2 of the Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training off the coast of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 22, 2024. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)