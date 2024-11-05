Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Hockey vs. Colorado College 2024 [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAFA Hockey vs. Colorado College 2024

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Chris Hedden dekes around Colorado College's Max Burkholder during a game at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 02, 2024. Air Force was defeated by Colorado College 1-6. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 16:48
    Photo ID: 8739141
    VIRIN: 241102-F-XS730-1002
    Resolution: 3248x2162
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Hockey vs. Colorado College 2024 [Image 8 of 8], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Hockey vs. Colorado College 2024
    USAFA Hockey vs. Colorado College 2024
    USAFA Hockey vs. Colorado College 2024
    USAFA Hockey vs. Colorado College 2024
    USAFA Hockey vs. Colorado College 2024
    USAFA Hockey vs. Colorado College 2024
    USAFA Hockey vs. Colorado College 2024
    USAFA Hockey vs. Colorado College 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Academy
    hockey
    Air Force
    Colorado
    Mens

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download