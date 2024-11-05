USAFA Hockey vs. Colorado College 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Will Dawson and Colorado College's Fisher Scott play a loose puck during a game at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 02, 2024. Air Force was defeated by Colorado College 1-6. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)