    NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    241105-N-PI330-1001 GULFPORT, Mississippi (November 5, 2024) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), build concrete forms during a construction training exercise on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, November 5, 2024. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Seabee
    NMCB
    NMCB 133

