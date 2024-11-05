NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241105-N-PI330-1001 GULFPORT, Mississippi (November 5, 2024) Builder Constructionman Tyler Wade, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), measures lumber for concrete forms during a construction training exercise on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, November 5, 2024. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters/Released)