Executive Planning Session- NH Beaufort

Beaufort S.C.- For two days, the Command Team, accompanied by the Directors and Senior Enlisted team members, held an Executive Planning Session. They discussed the strengths, weaknesses, and what opportunities the command can create moving forward. The group had great conversations about the state of the command and how they, as leaders, can support the beneficiaries and team members.