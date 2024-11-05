Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines participate in the Parris Island Intramural Rifle and Pistol Competition on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C. from Oct. 18, 2024, to Nov. 1, 2024. The competition allows for Marines from different units to come together compete and qualify with service weapons and earn distinguished marksmanship badges and unit funds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)