    Parris Island Intramural Rifle and Pistol Competition [Image 11 of 13]

    Parris Island Intramural Rifle and Pistol Competition

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines participate in the Parris Island Intramural Rifle and Pistol Competition on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C. from Oct. 18, 2024, to Nov. 1, 2024. The competition allows for Marines from different units to come together compete and qualify with service weapons and earn distinguished marksmanship badges and unit funds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 14:19
    Photo ID: 8738522
    VIRIN: 241031-M-OL563-4233
    Resolution: 4781x2596
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parris Island Intramural Rifle and Pistol Competition [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    shooting
    target
    rifle
    competition
    pistol
    MCRDPI

