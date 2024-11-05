U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Manuel Vazquez, a warehouse clerk with Headquarters and Service Battalion, runs with ammo cans for the team competition during the Parris Island Intramural Rifle and Pistol Competition on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C. on Oct. 31, 2024. The competition allows for Marines from different units to come together compete and qualify with service weapons and earn distinguished marksmanship badges and unit funds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 14:19
|Photo ID:
|8738521
|VIRIN:
|241031-M-OL563-4653
|Resolution:
|4366x2911
|Size:
|9.04 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
