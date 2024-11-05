National Radiologic Technology Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Ferric Clark is a radiologic technologist in the computed tomography section at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Hailing from Cuba, Alabama, Clark has been a member of the BAMC CT team since March 2023. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)