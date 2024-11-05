Minot Commanders kickstart Native American Heritage Month with proclamation signing.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Jesse Lamarand, 5th Bomb Wing Commander, and Col. James Schlabach, 91st Missile Wing Commander, pose for a picture after the signing of the Native American Heritage Month proclamation at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Nov. 1, 2024. Minot Air Force Base leadership honored the commencement of Native American Heritage Month with the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nations.