Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minot Commanders kickstart Native American Heritage Month with proclamation signing. [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Minot Commanders kickstart Native American Heritage Month with proclamation signing.

    MINOT AFB, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Vincent Padilla 

    Air Force Global Strike Command

    Col. Jesse Lamarand, 5th Bomb Wing Commander, and Col. James Schlabach, 91st Missile Wing Commander, pose for a picture after the signing of the Native American Heritage Month proclamation at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Nov. 1, 2024. Minot Air Force Base leadership honored the commencement of Native American Heritage Month with the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 12:33
    Photo ID: 8738107
    VIRIN: 241101-F-YE967-7705
    Resolution: 5414x3602
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: MINOT AFB, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minot Commanders kickstart Native American Heritage Month with proclamation signing. [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Vincent Padilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minot Commanders kickstart Native American Heritage Month with proclamation signing.
    Minot Commanders kickstart Native American Heritage Month with proclamation signing.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Native American Heritage Month
    MHA Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download