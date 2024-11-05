Fort Riley Federal Hiring Fair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Fort Riley Garrison Command conducted it first Federal Hiring fair at the Riley Community Center, Fort Riley, KS, October 28, 2024. Over 240 job seekers connected with hiring officials from all main branches of Fort Riley's Garrison Command, Army and Air Force Exchange Services, Irwin Army Community Hospital, and Corvias. "We come to work everyday to serve soldiers, we are the team behind the curtains that makes everything run," said Steve Crusinberry, deputy to the garrison commander. "We enable training, we enable deployment, and when soldiers are gone we take care of families!"