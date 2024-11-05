Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Federal Hiring Fair [Image 16 of 16]

    Fort Riley Federal Hiring Fair

    UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Ian Safford 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Fort Riley Garrison Command conducted it first Federal Hiring fair at the Riley Community Center, Fort Riley, KS, October 28, 2024. Over 240 job seekers connected with hiring officials from all main branches of Fort Riley's Garrison Command, Army and Air Force Exchange Services, Irwin Army Community Hospital, and Corvias. "We come to work everyday to serve soldiers, we are the team behind the curtains that makes everything run," said Steve Crusinberry, deputy to the garrison commander. "We enable training, we enable deployment, and when soldiers are gone we take care of families!"

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 12:12
    Photo ID: 8738028
    VIRIN: 241028-O-GT994-1522
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: US
