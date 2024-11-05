Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

First sergeants from Kirtland Air Force Base listen intently at the First Sergeants Symposium on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. on Oct. 28. During the symposium leadership reflected on the importance of the First Sergeant role and the role they play in protecting the well-being of airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)