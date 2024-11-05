Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. David Wyrick, 377th Air Base Wing deputy commander listens to a question at the First Sergeants Symposium on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. on Oct. 28. Wyrick spoke on the importance of the First Sergeant role and the role they play in protecting the well-being of airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)