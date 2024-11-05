U.S. Army Sgt. Ferric Clark is a radiologic technologist in the computed tomography section at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Hailing from Cuba, Alabama, Clark has been a member of the BAMC CT team since March 2023. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 09:46
|Photo ID:
|8737476
|VIRIN:
|241105-D-HZ730-9182
|Resolution:
|6246x4164
|Size:
|5.08 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Radiologic Technology Week, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.