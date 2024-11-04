Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Fighter Wing Airmen return from deployment&#xA; [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4th Fighter Wing Airmen return from deployment&amp;#xA;

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing deboard an aircraft at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, to attend a Homecoming Ceremony, Oct. 24, 2024. The event marked the 4th FW’s completion of a deployment in support of U.S. Central Command. By prioritizing the redeployment homecoming, the Air Force can ensure a robust and responsive redeployment process that aligns with strategic objectives and enhances overall morale within the unit, families and mission capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 08:48
    Photo ID: 8737343
    VIRIN: 241024-F-SD514-1035
    Resolution: 5466x3075
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Fighter Wing Airmen return from deployment [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th Fighter Wing Airmen return from deployment&amp;#xA;
    4th Fighter Wing Airmen return from deployment&amp;#xA;
    4th Fighter Wing Airmen return from deployment&amp;#xA;
    4th Fighter Wing Airmen return from deployment&amp;#xA;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Return
    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    15th Air Force
    U.S. Central Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download