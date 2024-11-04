Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea [Image 23 of 26]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 26, 2024) – Chief petty officers, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), perform as color guard during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony on the flight deck of the ship while underway, Sept. 26. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 01:58
    Photo ID: 8736972
    VIRIN: 240926-N-SF230-1043
    Resolution: 5228x3734
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea
    Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Emory S. Land
    AS39
    Team Tender

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download